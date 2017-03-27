Trump supports repeal of Internet privacy protections
The White House said Thursday it supports Congress' controversial decision to repeal Internet privacy protections, claiming it will create an "equal playing field" between Internet service providers and tech companies. The privacy protections were approved by the Federal Communications Commission in the final days of the Obama administration and had not yet gone into effect.
