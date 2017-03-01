Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov listen as U.S. Senator Charles Schumer gestures as he speaks about U.S.-Russian relations during the opening of Lukoil's gasoline station September 26, 2003 in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. Lukoil, a Russian oil company, acquired Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc. and its 1, 300 stations in November 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.