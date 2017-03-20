Toronto Hydro waves payment for downe...

Toronto Hydro waves payment for downed light post after shooting incident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Devante Taylor has spent more than two months in hospital after a shooting left him paralyzed from the neck down. His mother, Venetia Tulloch has been by his side every day since the incident, but five days after the shooting, the mother of three said she received a letter in the mail from Toronto Hydro seeking payment for damage to a light post that happened during the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC