Three Lessons All Companies Can Learn from the Data Breaches that Cost Yahoo $350 Million
Yahoo Inc. recently disclosed three massive data breaches, which compromised the personal information of 1.5 billion users and cost Yahoo $350 million in its acquisition by Verizon Communications Inc. Additionally, the company's general counsel lost his job, the CEO forfeited her annual bonus, and Yahoo spent $16 million on breach-related expenses in 2016 alone. Yahoo also faces approximately 43 class action lawsuits and will remain on the hook for 50% of lawsuit-related liabilities after closing its deal with Verizon.
