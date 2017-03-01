The Latest: FCC says Schumer requeste...

The Latest: FCC says Schumer requested Jewish center waivers

11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Latest on the arrest in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City : The Federal Communications Commission says Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer requested an emergency waiver to Jewish community centers and their phone carriers in the wake of threats nationwide. The FCC said Friday that it will grant the waiver to allow the centers and carriers to track the numbers of callers who make threats, even if the caller tries to block the number.

