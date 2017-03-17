Tembec expects $55 million from Quebec rebate program for big electricity users
One of Quebec's largest forestry companies says it expects to qualify for $55 million of electricity rebates due to a four-year capital investment program centred at its Temiscaming manufacturing site. Montreal-based Tembec Inc. says its $136-million capital program will improve the competitiveness of its Quebec plants, particularly the specialty cellulose plant in the town of Temiscaming near North Bay, Ont.
