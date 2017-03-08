Telecom Italia to keep investing in I...

Telecom Italia to keep investing in INWIT, will not cut stake - labour sources

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told unions the Italian phone group would continue investing in towers group INWIT and has no plans to reduce its 60 percent holding, labour sources said on Friday. "We will continue strengthening our presence in all the companies in which we hold a stake, such as Sparkle, INWIT and Olivetti, and no change to the group's perimeter is planned," Cattaneo was quoted by union officials as saying.

