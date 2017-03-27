Telecom Giants Get the OK to Mine Your Web History

What if your telecom company tracked the websites you visit, the apps you use, the TV shows you watch, the stores you shop at and the restaurants you eat at, and then sold that information to advertisers? Lawmakers on Tuesday voted to overturn privacy rules that required telecom companies to get customers' permission before sharing their web-browsing and app usage history with third parties. The White House said Wednesday President Donald Trump intends to sign the measure into law.

