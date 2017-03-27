Sleek new Galaxy S8 phones feature facial recognition, Bixby intelligent agent
Samsung launched sleek new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones Wednesday with features including facial recognition, an intelligent agent called Bixby and Samsung Pass for secure e-commerce mobile payments. The phones have significantly larger displays than the previous S7 models as well as rounded edges and corners.
