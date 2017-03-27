Siemens wins order from Argentina for four industrial power plants
Siemens continues to be on a successful course with its energy business in Argentina: the company has secured orders to supply a total of four turnkey industrial power plants to the country. Six SGT-A65 TR gas turbines will form the heart of two plants in the cities of Lujan and Matheu in Buenos Aires Province in eastern Argentina.
