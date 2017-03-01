Siemens Siemens stabilizes India's power transmission grid with large-scale SVC systems
In order to cover the burgeoning growth in demand for electrical power in India and to improve the stability of the power grid, the Indian power supplier and grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is modernizing its high-voltage grid and preparing it for the challenges of the future. Siemens supported PGCIL on this task with the design, engineering, installation and commissioning of three large Static Var Compensators of the SVC Classic series with a total order value of EUR 60 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC