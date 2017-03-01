Siemens Siemens stabilizes India's power transmission grid with large-scale SVC systems

In order to cover the burgeoning growth in demand for electrical power in India and to improve the stability of the power grid, the Indian power supplier and grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is modernizing its high-voltage grid and preparing it for the challenges of the future. Siemens supported PGCIL on this task with the design, engineering, installation and commissioning of three large Static Var Compensators of the SVC Classic series with a total order value of EUR 60 million.

