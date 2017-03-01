Siemens Siemens stabilizes India's po...

Siemens Siemens stabilizes India's power transmission grid with large-scale SVC systems

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

In order to cover the burgeoning growth in demand for electrical power in India and to improve the stability of the power grid, the Indian power supplier and grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is modernizing its high-voltage grid and preparing it for the challenges of the future. Siemens supported PGCIL on this task with the design, engineering, installation and commissioning of three large Static Var Compensators of the SVC Classic series with a total order value of EUR 60 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC