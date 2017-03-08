Siemens Siemens sets milestone with f...

Siemens Siemens sets milestone with first 3D-printed part operating in nuclear power plant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Following the integration of 3D printing as part of its digital services portfolio, Siemens has achieved an industry breakthrough with the first successful commercial installation and continuing safe operation of a 3D-printed part in a nuclear power plant. Because of the stringent safety and reliability requirements in the nuclear sector, achieving this qualification is a significant accomplishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC