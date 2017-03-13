Siemens Siemens mobile transformers a...

Siemens Siemens mobile transformers are increasing the stability of New York's power grid

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Siemens and Con Edison of New York, Inc. have successfully installed an innovative and versatile plug-and-play mobile resilience power transformer in record time. While it usually takes several weeks to transport and install a new power transformer on-site, the team completed the transformer's positioning and final installation in only 30 work hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... 15 hr well 2
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC