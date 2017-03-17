Senate votes to undo privacy rules th...

Senate votes to undo privacy rules that protect user data

In this photo taken Jan. 11, 2011, the Verizon logo is displayed in New York. The Republican-led Senate moved Thursday, March 23, 2017, to undo Obama-era regulations that would have forced internet service providers like Comcast and Verizon to ask customers' permission before they could use or sell much of their personal information.

