Rostelecom fixed voice revenue decline offset by broadband/TV turnover
Russian national fixed network operator Rostelecom posted a slight 0.03% increase in total annual revenue to RUB297.4 billion in full-year 2016, as a 12% decrease in revenue from fixed line telephony services was offset by: 5% growth in broadband services revenue . Rostelecom's number of broadband subscribers grew by 6% year-on-year to 12.313 million at end-December 2016, including residential broadband and B2B broadband , whilst the underlying fibre broadband subscriber base rose by nearly 17% to 7.361 million in 2016 from RUB62.7 billion the previous year, reflecting the substantial fulfilment of a targeted 33 million fibre broadband homes passed - with the telco noting that it reached 32.2 million fibre home passes by end-2016.
