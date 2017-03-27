Rogers Communications 1Q17 Investment Community Teleconference April 18, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET
The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at rogers.com/investors . Rogers' management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at Those wishing to listen to the teleconference should access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Rogers' website at rogers.com/investors.
