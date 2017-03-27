REFILE-UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia works ...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia works with Rothschild to find broadband partner -sources

Read more: Reuters

Telecom Italia is working with Rothschild to help it to find a partner to fund part of its broadband business in Italy, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. The former Italian phone monopoly said last week that it would set up a special company to develop its ultrafast broadband network to include areas of the country that would not normally be economically viable.

