Painted Pony cuts capital spending plans in response to lower gas prices

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. has cut back its capital spending budgets and production targets for 2017 and 2018, citing recent declines in the projected price of natural gas. The Calgary-based company says it has reduced this year's capital budget by about 10 per cent to $288 million, from the previously announced $319 million.

