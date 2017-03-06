Painted Pony cuts capital spending plans in response to lower gas prices
Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. has cut back its capital spending budgets and production targets for 2017 and 2018, citing recent declines in the projected price of natural gas. The Calgary-based company says it has reduced this year's capital budget by about 10 per cent to $288 million, from the previously announced $319 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|15 hr
|RoxLo
|47
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC