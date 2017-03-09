Pacific Basin Completes KVH mini-VSAT System Deployment on 99 Vessels
KVH Industries, Inc., , announces that Pacific Basin Shipping Limited has completed the deployment of KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband solution to support Pacific Basin's initiative to modernize ship-shore communications on their entire fleet of owned ships. Pacific Basin is one of the world's leading owners and operators of modern Handysize and Supramax dry bulk ships.
