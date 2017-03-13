Ontario's top court won't hear appeal from former Nortel employees

Ontario's top court will not hear an appeal from two former Nortel Networks Corp. employees on long-term disability who argued that a deal to divvy up a remaining US$7.3 billion in the bankrupt company's assets was unfair. In a decision Monday, a three-justice panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the motion for leave to appeal, calling the proposal "not meritorious."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.