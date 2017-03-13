Ontario's top court won't hear appeal from former Nortel employees
Ontario's top court will not hear an appeal from two former Nortel Networks Corp. employees on long-term disability who argued that a deal to divvy up a remaining US$7.3 billion in the bankrupt company's assets was unfair. In a decision Monday, a three-justice panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the motion for leave to appeal, calling the proposal "not meritorious."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC