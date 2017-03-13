Ongoing T-Mobile 911 Glitch Blamed For Child's Death in Dallas

Ongoing T-Mobile 911 Glitch Blamed Fo...

A 911 glitch, presumably originating with T-Mobile, has resulted in the death of a Dallas baby after his babysitter couldn't reach 911 for over an hour. According to CNN , city officials are pointing the finger at some kind of T-Mobile network bug that's clogging the city's emergency call lines with "spontaneous," multiple calls.

