NYC sues Verizon, claims broken promises on Fios cable
This Monday, July 25, 2016, file photo shows signage in a Verizon store, in North Andover, Mass. In a lawsuit filed Monday, March 13, 2017, New York City is suing Verizon, saying the phone giant broke its 2008 promise to make its Fios cable service available to all city residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC