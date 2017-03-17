Nokia has received all necessary authority approvals for Nokia...
Nokia has received all necessary authority approvals for Nokia Solutions and Networks' tender offer for all the shares and option rights in Comptel NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
