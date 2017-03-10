Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
DAKAR, March 19 When Senegalese money transfer firm Wari agreed to buy the local mobile arm of Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular last month, it set the stage to challenge Orange's hold on mobile phones in French-speaking West Africa. Wari plans to list on the West Africa stock exchange in Ivory Coast this year, after the $129 million deal to buy mobile operator Tigo from Millicom is done, its CEO told Reuters in an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Thu
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC