Markets Live: London shares shoot 20 points lower
London shares opened in the red this morning after a mixed session overnight, while Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Wales as she kick starts her road tour to keep the UK together ahead of Brexit talks. May's tour comes amid fresh concerns that the pound is set to plummet as Brexit negotiations begin, amid fears of a lengthy stand-off between the UK and the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC