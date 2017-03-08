Market Close: NZ shares mixed; Heartl...

Market Close: NZ shares mixed; Heartland rises to record, Warehouse drops on NZX 50 exit

8 hrs ago

New Zealand shares were mixed, with Heartland Bank hitting a record and Sky Network Television gaining, while Warehouse Group dropped after news it will leave the benchmark index. The S&P/NZX50 Index gained 17.2 points, or 0.2%, to 7,194.79.

