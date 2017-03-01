Market Close: NZ shares down, Sky TV continues to weaken
New Zealand shares dipped, with Sky Network Television weaker after its merger with Vodafone NZ was denied, while A2 Milk Co and Synlait Milk gained on a closer supply deal. The S&P/NZX50 Index dropped 14.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,160.86.
