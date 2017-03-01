Man accused of stealing more than 6 tons of copper wire from
An AT&T employee based in Austin was arrested Thursday in San Antonio for allegedly stealing more than 12,000 pounds of copper wire and selling it to a local recycling company, according to court documents. The arrest affidavit states Luna worked for AT&T with duties that included transporting and delivering copper to job sites in Travis County and Austin areas.
