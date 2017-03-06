Liberty Media CEO Says He's Not Done Acquiring Assets
Greg Maffei also told investors he didn't expect the Trump administration to bring in corporate tax reform anytime soon. Despite his recent acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei says he's not done acquiring new entertainment assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|11 min
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC