KVH Ships its 7,000th mini-VSAT Broadband System, Continuing its...

KVH Industries, Inc., , announced that it has shipped more than 7,000 mini-VSAT Broadbandsm systems, designed and manufactured by KVH to provide mobile connectivity at sea. The TracPhone V-series satellite communications antenna systems are currently in use on everything from small recreational sailboats cruising the coastline to 1,000-foot commercial freighters transiting the world's oceans.

