IRS beats ex-Sprint CEO, COO lawsuit over tax shelter scandal
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a $159.4 million lawsuit by two former top Sprint Corp executives who were caught up in a 2003 tax shelter scandal, and said the Internal Revenue Service was to blame for costing them their jobs. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said the IRS was immune from damages claims for its alleged "deceit" or "misrepresentation" toward Sprint's former chief executive William Esrey and former chief operating officer Ronald LeMay .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC