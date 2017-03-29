InterDigital Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
InterDigital, Inc. , a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date for the company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|6 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC