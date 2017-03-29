InterDigital Announces Date of Annual...

InterDigital Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

InterDigital, Inc. , a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date for the company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

