ING Shares Drop After Disclosure Of Criminal Probe; Says 'significant' Penalties Possible

Dutch bank ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is a target of a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines. The company on Wednesday was not confirming on record a report in Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad that linked the investigation to a case that prosecutors said allegedly involved bribes paid to the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan by several telecommunications companies, including Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom.

