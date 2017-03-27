In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camden County's 'political machine'

Virtua Hospital executives on Monday accused Camden County freeholders of fear-mongering, saying the board is attacking Virtua's emergency response times so as to clear the way for rival Cooper University Hospital to take over as the county's provider. The remarks came after Virtua executives learned that freeholders are hosting a forum Tuesday morning with mayors from around the county to discuss, in part, improvements to Advanced Life Support.

