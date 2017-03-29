House votes to block Obama-era online...

House votes to block Obama-era online privacy rule

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Associated Press The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers. The illuminated Capitol Dome is reflected off the top of parked cars before dawn in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC