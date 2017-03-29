House votes to block Obama-era online privacy rule
By Associated Press The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers. The illuminated Capitol Dome is reflected off the top of parked cars before dawn in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
