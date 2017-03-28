House sends Trump bill to kill landma...

House sends Trump bill to kill landmark broadband privacy regulations

There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 1 hr ago, titled House sends Trump bill to kill landmark broadband privacy regulations.

"These broadband privacy rules are unnecessary and are just another example of big government overreach," said Rep. Marsha Blackburn , who sponsored the repeal bill. Above, Blackburn at the U.S. Capitol last week.

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#1 1 hr ago
trump takes your privacy and sells it to the corporate crooks...this the 'freedom' you had in mind, trumpistas? suckas
Chicago, IL

