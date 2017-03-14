Gorsuch has little-known ties to bill...

Gorsuch has little-known ties to billionaire

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The publicity-shy billionaire Philip F. Anschutz inherited an oil and gas firm and built it into an empire that has sprawled into telecommunications, railroads, real estate, resorts, sports teams, stadiums, movies and conservative publications like The Weekly Standard and The Washington Examiner. Anschutz's influence is especially felt in his home state of Colorado, where years ago Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, a Denver native, the son of a well-known Colorado Republican and now President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, was drawn into his orbit.

