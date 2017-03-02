Gilat and Hughes to Unveil High Performance Dual-Band Aero Antenna...

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. , a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, and Hughes Network Systems, LLC , an EchoStar company and the global leader in broadband satellite technology networks and services, today announced a new high-performance dual Ka- / Ku-band aero antenna agnostic to the underlying VSAT modem technology and service platform. The companies have been working together for nearly two years on the development of the antenna, which will be unveiled on the first day of the Satellite 2017 show.

