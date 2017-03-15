Garmin brings advanced navigation to the BMW Motorrad Navigator VI

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. , today announced a new generation of advanced navigation for motorcyclists with the introduction of the BMW Motorrad Navigator VI. Combining the latest advancements in Garmin navigation with BMW-specific functions, the new Navigator VI features a resistive 5-inch touch window display that is easy-to-read, particularly under bright sunlight conditions thanks to its circular polarizer filter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.