Ferrari Ex-Boss Said to Be Telecom Italia Chairman Candidate an hour ago

Former Ferrari SpA Chairman Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo is a leading candidate to replace Giuseppe Recchi as the head of Vivendi SA , as part of a plan that would see the phone carrier's chief executive officer, Flavio Cattaneo, gaining more power, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Vivendi is still weighing options for Telecom Italia's new board and Recchi has a chance to keep his role, the people said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.