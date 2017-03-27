Ferrari Ex-Boss Said to Be Telecom Italia Chairman Candidate an hour ago
Former Ferrari SpA Chairman Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo is a leading candidate to replace Giuseppe Recchi as the head of Vivendi SA , as part of a plan that would see the phone carrier's chief executive officer, Flavio Cattaneo, gaining more power, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Vivendi is still weighing options for Telecom Italia's new board and Recchi has a chance to keep his role, the people said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC