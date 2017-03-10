FCC chief says media aren't the enemy of the people. He dodged the question earlier
The news media are not the enemy of the American people, the new head of the Federal Communications Commission said after dodging the question at a Senate hearing this month. "A free media is vital to our democracy," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote last week to Sen. Bill Nelson , who released the letter Monday.
