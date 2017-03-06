FairPoint Communications Reports 2016...

FairPoint Communications Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

FairPoint Communications, Inc. , a leading communications provider, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. "Our continued focus on providing excellent customer service, investing strategically in the network and developing relevant new products and services resulted in a solid fourth quarter and fiscal 2016," said Paul H. Sunu, Chief Executive Officer.

