Ex-girlfriend charged with fire that killed three kids

The caped crusader! Kellyanne Conway is subjected to merciless online taunts again after eagle-eyed Twitter user spots bizarre framed picture of her clad in a velvet cloak in her New Jersey home NYPD sergeant convicted of raping his girlfriend's daughter, 13, and forcing her to perform sex act on him at school after taking her to the father/daughter breakfast is jailed for just THREE years Revealed: Why sit-ups WON'T give you a flat stomach Yahoo's Marissa Mayer could receive golden parachute severance package of $23million if company fires her after Verizon's $4.48billion buyout Dramatic moment fire crews use a hose to blast a father-of-six out of his car during a traffic stop before cops shoot him dead St Louis prosecutor releases 'unedited' footage of Michael Brown incident after surveillance video featured in new documentary led to protests in Ferguson Ex-Baylor football player ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.