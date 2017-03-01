Eurobites: EU Clamps Down on Helpline...

Eurobites: EU Clamps Down on Helpline Call Charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone goes after career-break women; Tele2 Netherlands nabs Com Hem's James; EU tells the Donald to leave their Shield alone. In a move that could have repercussions for traders and operators alike, the European Court of Justice has ruled that companies should not charge more than the "basic rate" for calls to their after-sales service lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 2 min Hillary got thumped 39
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC