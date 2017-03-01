Eurobites: EU Clamps Down on Helpline Call Charges

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone goes after career-break women; Tele2 Netherlands nabs Com Hem's James; EU tells the Donald to leave their Shield alone. In a move that could have repercussions for traders and operators alike, the European Court of Justice has ruled that companies should not charge more than the "basic rate" for calls to their after-sales service lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.