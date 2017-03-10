Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Director Sells $218,762.58 in Stock
Crown Castle International Corp. Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $218,762.58.
