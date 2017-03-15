Comcast Promotes Kathy Zachem to Executive Vice President
Comcast Corporation announced today it has promoted Kathy Zachem to Executive Vice President, Regulatory and State Legislative Affairs. Ms. Zachem oversees Comcast's advocacy before federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, as well as in the state regulatory and legislative environments in which the company operates.
