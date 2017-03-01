Classic smartphone brands get a spring in their step at MWC
Venerable smartphone brands Motorola, Nokia and BlackBerry got new life at Mobile World Congress 2017, largely due to the influence of Chinese and Finnish manufacturers that licensed the names. BARCELONA -- Venerable smartphone brands Motorola, Nokia and BlackBerry got new life at Mobile World Congress 2017, but that was primarily due to the influence of Chinese and Finnish manufacturers that have licensed the names.
