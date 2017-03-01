China's telecom firms to end roaming fees, offer corporate pricing incentives in network push

China's three state-owned telecommunications companies plan to eliminate domestic roaming fees and offer pricing incentives to small and mid-sized enterprises, to encourage corporate customers to adopt network technology such as cloud computing. China Telecommunications Corp, China Mobile Communications Corp [CHNMC.UL] and China United Network Communications Group Ltd [CHNUT.UL] will end inter-province roaming fees by October, the chairmen of the three firms told reporters in Beijing on Monday.

