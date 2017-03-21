China Telecom to Cut Capex by 8% in 2017

China Telecom to Cut Capex by 8% in 2017

18 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

China Telecom has delivered unwelcome news to its equipment suppliers, announcing plans to slash capital expenditure by as much as 8% this year. The service provider, which competes against China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Ltd. in China's fixed and mobile telecom markets, said in an earnings update that it would spend about 89 billion Chinese yuan this year, with 73% of that figure earmarked for investment in 4G and fiber networks.

