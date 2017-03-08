CareView Communications, Inc. Obtains Private Cable Operator License
This agreement will enable CareView to provide television network services via Dish Network as part of its full suite of products and services offered through its CareView SystemA . As a PCO, CareView will have greater flexibility and less overhead than cable operators or public utility companies and can pass savings along to its customers.
